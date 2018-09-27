No charges against Montreal police officers in shooting of homeless man

Quebec's Crown prosecutor has announced it will not file charges against Montreal police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting of a homeless man nearly two years ago.

Jimmy Cloutier, 38, was shot and killed by Montreal police outside of the Old Mission Brewery on January 6, 2017.

Quebec's prosecution service, known by its French acronym DPCP, announced on Thursday that an investigation led by the Bureau of Independent Investigations determined the police officers involved did not commit any criminal offence.

Police say Cloutier was armed with a sharp object in each hand and was suspected of having attacked another person not long before he was confronted by police.

The Old Brewery's director, Matthew Pearce, told CBC Montreal that Cloutier had been a client of the mission on and off for 11 years.

A news release from the DPCP said police shot him multiple times after he charged towards an officer with a knife in his hand.

He died shortly after being shot.

The crown said the intervention was legal given the imminent danger of the situation and that the force they used was reasonable.