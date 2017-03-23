No charges against Mont-Saint-Hilaire police who went to wrong address in fatal domestic violence case

Police in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., will not face charges in connection with a botched effort to protect a woman who was later killed at a home she shared with her ex-boyfriend.

Crown prosecutors made the announcement Monday after examining the circumstances around the March 2017 death of DaphnéHuard-Boudreault.

Huard-Boudreault had appeared at a Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police station at the time asking for help with a domestic situation. But, according to Radio-Canada sources, she ultimately decided not to file an official report.

Police insisted on escorting her to collect her things, but the officer that was following her first went to the wrong address and was minutes behind her.

She was found with serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital. Huard-Boudreault's ex-boyfriend, Anthony Pratte-Lops, was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder.

The case prompted calls for police to receive better training in cases of domestic violence.

Quebec's police watchdog, which investigates when a person is injured or killed during a police operation, submitted its report to the Crown last spring.

Pratte-Lops awaits trial.