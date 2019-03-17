Skip to Main Content
More ferry woes in Quebec after vessel hits another dock

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending a team of investigators to the Gaspé peninsula after a ferry boat hit a dock while mooring in Matane, Que.

All ferries were cancelled Sunday due to the incident with the NM Apollo

The ferry, called the Apollo, isn't operating Sunday because of the collision. (Catherine Poisson/Radio-Canada)

All ferries were cancelled Sunday due to the incident with the NM Apollo.

It's the second time in as many months that the Apollo has collided with a dock, after a similar event occurred while mooring in Godbout in the Côte-Nord region on Feb. 25.

The vessel returned to service on March 9 after the province's ferry management body investigated the incident and made repairs.

The NM Apollo was purchased in January at a cost of $2.1 million to replace a newer ferry, the F.-A.-Gauthier, which is expected to remain out of service for several months.

This nearly-new vessel had to be sent for repairs in late December after abnormal thruster vibrations were reported.

