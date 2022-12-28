Man who died from injuries at Montreal jail was illegally detained: Public Security Ministry

The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following a physical intervention at the Bordeaux jail on Christmas Eve should have been released the day before he was fatally injured.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the jail as he was supposed to have been released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing via video conference from the facility.

Moreover, the ministry said two other inmates who made bail that day were also illegally detained since they should have been released the same day. They were released on Dec. 24.

That afternoon, however, while D'Andre Spring was still detained for an as yet unknown reason, he was involved in a physical intervention during which he lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries Christmas Day.

A correctional officer was temporarily relieved of his duties following a preliminary analysis of the incident.

In a statement, the Public Security Ministry says it will conduct an administrative investigation into the events that occurred on Christmas Eve, "including in particular the illegal detentions."

In a tweet, Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said he wants answers and accountability for what happened.

"The mistakes made will have to be acknowledged and answered," he said.

D'Andre Spring's family has yet to speak publicly. They plan to hold a candlelight vigil in his honour on Friday at Benny Park in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.