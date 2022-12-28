Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Man who died from injuries at Montreal jail was illegally detained: Public Security Ministry

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the jail as he was supposed to have been released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing via video conference from the facility. 

Nicous D'Andre Spring should have been released the day before he was fatally injured

Sabrina Jonas · CBC News ·
A young man poses for a photo outside.
Nicous D'Andre Spring was supposed to have been released from the Montreal jail the day before he was fatally injured, Quebec's Ministry of Public Securty confirmed. (Yk Lyrical/Facebook)

The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following a physical intervention at the Bordeaux jail on Christmas Eve should have been released the day before he was fatally injured. 

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the jail as he was supposed to have been released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing via video conference from the facility. 

Moreover, the ministry said two other inmates who made bail that day were also illegally detained since they should have been released the same day. They were released on Dec. 24. 

That afternoon, however, while D'Andre Spring was still detained for an as yet unknown reason, he was involved in a physical intervention during which he lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries Christmas Day. 

A correctional officer was temporarily relieved of his duties following a preliminary analysis of the incident. 

In a statement, the Public Security Ministry says it will conduct an administrative investigation into the events that occurred on Christmas Eve, "including in particular the illegal detentions." 

In a tweet, Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said he wants answers and accountability for what happened.

"The mistakes made will have to be acknowledged and answered," he said. 

D'Andre Spring's family has yet to speak publicly. They plan to hold a candlelight vigil in his honour on Friday at Benny Park in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sabrina Jonas

Digital reporter

Sabrina Jonas is a digital reporter with CBC Montreal. She was previously based at CBC Toronto after graduating from Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Journalism. Sabrina has a particular interest in social justice issues and human interest stories. Drop her an email at sabrina.jonas@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now