SQ officer sentenced to 6 months in jail for fraud
Nicolas Landry was convicted of fraud against his employer last October
A Sûreté du Québec officer who was convicted of fraud against his employer last October has been sentenced to six months in jail along with one year's probation.
Nicolas Landry was charged in August 2015 with receiving pay to which he was not entitled while on sick leave.
Quebec court Judge André Perreault estimated the value of the fraud at $42,000.
"Nicolas Landry lied and made voluntary omissions. The only reasonable conclusion is that he is guilty," Perreault said at the Montreal courthouse last October.
Landry was an investigative sergeant with the SQ. He ran a travel agency while he was off work.
The SQ says he is still employed by the force, but that he will be fired once the deadline for appealing his sentence has passed.
He had 13 years of experience with the SQ when he was diagnosed with depression, which prevented him from working.
While he was receiving his full salary on sick leave, Landry managed travel agencies on the South Shore that were owned by his wife and father.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.