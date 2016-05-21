SQ officer sentenced to 6 months in jail for fraud

A Sûreté du Québec officer who was convicted of fraud against his employer last October has been sentenced to six months in jail along with one year's probation.

Nicolas Landry was charged in August 2015 with receiving pay to which he was not entitled while on sick leave.

Quebec court Judge André Perreault estimated the value of the fraud at $42,000.

"Nicolas Landry lied and made voluntary omissions. The only reasonable conclusion is that he is guilty," Perreault said at the Montreal courthouse last October.

Landry was an investigative sergeant with the SQ. He ran a travel agency while he was off work.

The SQ says he is still employed by the force, but that he will be fired once the deadline for appealing his sentence has passed.

He had 13 years of experience with the SQ when he was diagnosed with depression, which prevented him from working.

While he was receiving his full salary on sick leave, Landry managed travel agencies on the South Shore that were owned by his wife and father.