Crown and defence request 17 years with no chance of parole for Nick Fontanelli

The Crown and defence have made a joint submission for a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years for Nick Fontanelli, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing and dismembering his fiancée and the mother of his two children, Samantha Higgins.

Quebec Superior Court Justice James Brunton said he would render his sentence Tuesday afternoon.

A parade of family members from four generations of the Higgins family gave victim impact statements this morning, punctuated with tears and anger.

Many touched on the fact they considered Fontanelli a member of the family.

Higgins' godmother, Lisette Carrier, said she believed police had the wrong man when they first arrested Fontanelli.

"I was so badly deceived by someone I loved and respected," Carrier told the court.

"Maybe this would have been easier if a stranger had done it," Higgins' mother, Vanessa Higgins, said.

"How can I ever trust anyone again?"

Tearful interview days before arrest

Fontanelli and Higgins were living together with their two children and engaged to be married at the time of the murder in 2015.

It was Fontanelli who first reported Higgins missing to the police, and he joined her family in putting up hundreds of missing person posters in the Lasalle neighbourhood where they lived in the days following her disappearance.

Relatives of Samantha Higgins gathered outside the courtroom Tuesday after reading victim impact statements. (CBC News)

Fontanelli spoke with CBC News as he stood alongside Higgins' family.

"I just want her to come home," Fontanelli said, with tears in his eyes.

"I miss her. I need her home. We all do. We all love her very much, and we need her home. We're searching … We'll find her."

A week later, he was arrested and charged with killing Higgins. Her dismembered body was found under a bridge in a rural area southwest of Montreal.

The tears he shed in that interview now take on a much different meaning: was it self-pity, fear, guilt, regret, sadness or loss that made him so emotional?

Nick Fontanelli and Samantha Higgins had been dating since high school. (FindingSamantha.com) Fontanelli gave a brief statement in court Wednesday.

"I'm very sorry. I have deep remorse for what I've done. I wish it never happened. Thank you," he said.

Brutality of killing a factor in sentence

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence. The only question for the judge to consider is how long before Fontanelli is eligible for parole, which can range from 10 to 25 years.

Crown prosecutor Louis Bouthillier and defence lawyer Marc Labelle offered a common suggestion of 17 years before parole eligibility.

Bouthillier said there were several aggravating factors: the brutality of the killing, the mutilation and dismemberment of the body, and the attempt to cover up the crime.

Labelle noted some mitigating factors, including the guilty plea and the impulsive, spur of the moment nature of Fontanelli's crime.

"He is somebody we can hope we will be able to rehabilitate," Labelle said.