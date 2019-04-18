Nicholas Ward - Journalist

Nicholas Ward
Nicholas Ward is a writer and filmmaker. An Australian who recently completed a graduate diploma in journalism from Concordia University, he has travelled extensively around the world and is now freelancing in Canada. You can view some of his work at www.nward.ca.
Food Connections
Montreal's extreme eaters hunger for new challenges
In a city known for its poutine and smoked meat, adventurous eaters like Veronica Boggia and Mike Sandev take Montreal foodie culture to a different level, testing the limits of how much and how fast it is humanly possible to eat.
