Family of man killed by police in NDG plans to sue city for $1M

The family of Nicholas Gibbs, a 23-year-old man fatally shot by police in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood earlier this year, plans to sue the city for just over $1 million.

They say police used "excessive and disproportionate force" against him, poorly assessed the situation, acted unreasonably and did not follow the law regarding independent investigations on Aug. 21, the night Gibbs died.

They announced the lawsuit Tuesday morning during a news conference at Head and Hands, a community organization in NDG.

Gibbs's mother, two sisters and girlfriend are seeking a total of $1,035,000 in moral damages and $100,000 in punitive damages, plus interest and legal costs.

The family also released a video just over a minute long that shows the police intervention in progress, up to the moment Gibbs was shot.

Gibbs had three children, all under six years old. (Submitted by the Gibbs family)

Officers didn't try to de-escalate, family says

According to Quebec's police watchdog (BEI), which is investigating the shooting, Gibbs was threatening an officer with a knife when police fatally shot him at the corner of Montclair Avenue and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Officers first tried to use a stun gun on him, but were unsuccessful.

The court filing says in watching the video, it's impossible to know whether Gibbs had a knife on him — officers asked him more than once, but he never answers.

It states that the officers didn't try to de-escalate the situation with Gibbs, who had mental health issues.

It also includes part of a letter written by Madeleine Giauque, the head of the BEI, and addressed to Martin Prud'homme, acting chief of the Montreal police (SPVM), admonishing police for undermining the BEI's work.

According to the letter, SPVM officers met with Gibbs's family members and witnesses at the scene before speaking to the BEI, which is against the law governing the BEI.

That law states officers must withdraw themselves from the scene immediately after the incident.

Tricia Lee Polcsak, a family friend, has described Gibbs as a caring father of three who was "quiet, shy, a little bit reserved," but also "polite and respectful."

The family is also launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the legal proceedings.