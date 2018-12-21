Death of employee prompts NFB to buy defibrillators for Montreal office

The National Film Board is buying four defibrillators for its Montreal headquarters following the death of an employee earlier this week.

The man, who worked in film colourization, had a cardiac episode and collapsed near the coffee machine at work Monday.

According to the union, when a colleague called 911, the dispatcher asked whether there was a defibrillator nearby. There were none on the premises.

Employees have been asking for more than four years for a defibrillator, according to Chantal Bourgeois, union advisor for the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Lily Robert, director of communications and public affairs at the NFB, confirmed the union's requests for the machines were turned down.

She said, as a Crown corporation, NFB employees are protected by federal workplace safety regulations, and those regulations don't require defibrillators to be present in workplaces.

There are 12 people trained in first aid at the office, and the building is in a central location on Côte-de-Liesse Road, not far from a number of hospitals, Robert said.

But after the man died, the NFB did some research into the devices.

"We got informed, we read about [the issue], we spoke to cardiologists, and we see that we missed a lot of information about the importance of that machine," she said.

"It's sad, but at least it won't happen again."

Robert says it will buy the machines in the coming weeks, and there will be one defibrillator on each floor once the NFB moves into its new building downtown next year.