Nez Rouge wraps up drive-home service 10 days early

Nez Rouge has prematurely ended its holiday drive-home service, citing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and heightened public health measures announced by the government on Monday.

The service says that even though its practices were deemed safe by public health officials, it decided to wrap things up 10 days early. The service started in late November to handle holiday parties and was due to end after New Year's.

Last year, during the first pandemic Christmas season, Nez Rouge suspended all its activities.

The service usually works with teams of people who partner up to drive party-goers home in their own cars.

This year, Nez Rouge said that despite the pandemic, it had more than 6,800 volunteers willing to help people get home safely.

Still, service was reduced.

While it traditionally offers rides home in about 60 regions of the province, this year it was available only in 24 — and in those regions, hours of operation were limited to Thursdays through Saturdays.

With its service no longer on offer, Nez Rouge is telling Quebecers there are always better options than taking the wheel after drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis products: call a taxi, have a designated driver or use public transit.