Nez Rouge gets green light for holiday season, is seeking volunteers

For the first time in three years, Operation Nez Rouge will be hitting the road as usual this holiday season.

The holiday ride share program will be running as of Nov. 25 and run until Dec. 31 in about 50 communities across Quebec. Teams are dispatched to help drive holiday revellers who may have had too much to drink home in their own cars, at no cost.

Last year, a lack of resources forced the service to cut back, only operating on certain days and only in a handful of communities. The service wound up shuttering 10 days ahead of schedule, due to the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

Now, Nez Rouge is calling for tens of thousands of volunteers to make the upcoming season safe. Some regions, including Sept-Îles and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, are starting their recruitment process from scratch, as they haven't been operational since 2019.

"Without the exceptional participation of our volunteers and our partners, the success of Nez Rouge would only be a dream," said Jean-Marie De Koninck, the founder of the initiative.

Quebec's driving authority, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), is also one of the program's partners. Denis Marsolais, the president of the SAAQ, said drunk driving continues to be one of the main causes of road accidents.

"From 2016 to 2020, accidents caused by alcohol caused an average of 85 deaths every year, and 200 people were seriously injured," Marsolais said, though numbers have steadily declined over the past few decades.

Those who wish to volunteer can sign up on the Nez Rouge website. Cash donations to support the service are also accepted.