Nez Rouge volunteers gave 52,000 rides across Quebec, raising $1.9M

Operation Nez Rouge has wrapped up its 36th year of driving home party goers over the Christmas holiday season.

This year, some 38,000 volunteers in communities across Quebec helped drive more than 52,000 people home.

The founder of Nez Rouge, Jean-Marie de Koninck, said he still finds it extraordinary that volunteers come forward to help out, year after year.

De Koninck said the campaign raised about $1.9 million in donations. That money will go toward local youth and sport initiatives.

On the whole, Nez Rouge's drive home service saw about a five per cent drop in use compared with last year's campaign.

De Koninck said it seems that after more than three decades of Nez Rouge operations, people are starting to get the message about the dangers of drinking and driving, and they're planning their holiday events accordingly.

"If they go to a party, they plan in advance taking a cab to go to the party and cab to get back or rely on someone who's not drinking to get a ride back," he said.