Young volunteers contribute to success of 35th Nez Rouge campaign, founder says

More and more young people are calling — and volunteering for — the annual Nez Rouge campaign, contributing to the success of its 35th edition, according to its founder Jean-Marie de Koninck.

During the month of December, 55,720 Quebecers got a free ride home with the holiday transportation service because they didn't feel capable of driving themselves, on par with the average over the past five years.

"Young people grew up with Nez Rouge and have never lived a holiday season without it," said de Koninck, happy to see people in their late 20s showing up at Nez Rouge headquarters.

"They've seen their parents volunteer and they want to do the same," he said.

Available in 102 communities in seven provinces across Canada, Nez Rouge helped 73,150 motorists between Nov. 30 and Dec. 31, 2018.

De Koninck said the service was able to respond to every call that came in thanks to the help of more than 50,000 volunteers in seven provinces.

The new mobile app, which allows teams to receive itineraries on their phones, has also improved the service, de Koninck said, and has served as an incentive for the younger generation to get involved.

"We were able to attract young people, who had to choose between a night out or coming here to spend the evening, and having just as much fun."

Workplaces have also started organizing volunteer nights for employees, which have become increasingly popular.

35th edition

De Koninck credits the dedication of these volunteers for the ongoing annual campaign — reaching nearly 2.3 million rides since it was first launched on Dec. 13, 1984.

He said it was impossible to measure the impact of the legalization of cannabis on this year's operations.

"When we pick up clients, it is completely confidential," de Koninck said.

François Bellefeuille, left, spokesperson for the 35th annual campaign of Opération Nez Rouge stands beside the organization's founder, Jean-Marie De Koninck. (Fanny Samson/Radio-Canada)

He hopes to see volunteer numbers continue to grow to be able to ensure continued service during peak periods, around 2 a.m., when many calls are coming in.

''Sometimes we have to tell the customer you have to wait an additional 20 minutes, 30 minutes, because our volunteers are very busy," he said.

"But, in any event, we did not refuse any requests so we are very pleased with this 35th edition.''