Quebec premier, opposition leaders show united front in support for holiday restrictions

Quebec Premier François Legault held a rare joint news conference Tuesday alongside opposition leaders Dominique Anglade, Manon Massé and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

"It's important that we are together, united, to save our health network," Legault said.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the province — Quebec posted a record-high 2,183 new cases on Tuesday — and particularly worrying is the number of people who are currently hospitalized due to the disease.

Legault said that while the province has ordered most businesses to close over the holidays and the winter school break has been extended, he cannot control what happens inside the homes of Quebecers over the Christmas season.

"It's time to be responsible," Legault said. He said Quebecers should think of health-care workers who are working to treat the most severe cases of COVID-19.

He also implored Quebecers to rethink any travel plans they may have this winter.

"It's not the time, even if it's allowed, to go south," Legault said, referring to the Quebecers seen boarding planes to vacation destinations such as the Dominican Republic in recent days.

He said the province is looking at how it can ensure these Quebecers respect the mandatory 14-day isolation period when they return home.

That may include housing them in hotels, if the federal government requires aid from the province to do so, Legault said.

Those who live alone can be invited over to celebrate the holidays — but that is the only exception for the province's ban on gatherings.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel," Legault said. "We can make a difference if we stay united."

Opposition united in support for public health rules

Anglade, the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, said it was important the four leaders showed a united front in supporting the public health rules.

She asked Quebecers to call those who are feeling isolated over the holidays, saying it is a way to "propagate the Christmas magic, rather than the virus."

She said she has a list of about 20 people who she will be calling over the holidays.

"I'm thinking a lot about the people who will be in our health care system during the holiday season, looking after sick people," Anglade said.

"If people are able to make a phone call and make a difference in the lives of those people, I think it would make the world of a difference."

Massé, co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, said it was clear that she and the premier are often not in agreement, but that she was there as a gesture of solidarity.

Legault said that while the province has ordered most businesses to close over the holidays and the winter school break has been extended, he cannot control what happens inside the homes of Quebecers over the Christmas season. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

While the long months of the pandemic have been hard on everyone, she said it's critical that the province's health-care system does not crack under the weight of the pandemic.

"It's putting others in danger," she said of those who don't follow the public health rules. "It could be you, or someone close to you who is next."

She said she will be calling her children and siblings this holiday season, instead of seeing them in person.

"I hope that everyone would respect the sanitary measures to be sure to take care of people who are taking care of us," she said.

Plamondon, leader of the Parti Québécois, said obeying the rules is a "sign of respect" to those who are working day and night in the province's hospitals, and that it will save lives.

"At Christmas time, we think of others," he said, adding that this year has put additional strain on families, but now is a time to start fresh.

"Call those who you are close with, but also call those you have fought with," he said.