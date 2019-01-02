While some are swearing off caffeine and committing to doing yoga every day, other Montrealers say they're leaving the resolutions behind in 2019.

CBC Montreal's Kate McKenna took to the streets to ask some Montrealers what they think of New Year's resolutions.

Many said that any opportunity to work on yourself is good, but it shouldn't be something we think about just once a year.

"Everybody should have goals in life and when the year changes, it's a good time to reflect on your past year and establish goals for your future," said Yanna Mentakis, a Montreal-based occupational therapist.

She said setting goals is good, but it's important to make them realistic.

"A lot of people will create resolutions they don't really keep or maintain," Mentakis said.

In the new year, Mentakis says she wants to focus on advancing her career, including doing more research or teaching.

Luke Gillis, a barista at the Saint-Henri café Cordova, says New Year's resolutions aren't really his thing.

"But if it's an opportunity for you to change something or do anything better for yourself, I think it's a good time to do it," Gillis said.

"Any opportunity to change something you don't want is good, right?"

In the new year, Gillis says he'll continue to make coffees and pay his way through school.

For Noah Jacobs, a Montrealer who had just finished a run when he spoke to Kate at 7 a.m., New Year's resolutions seem more like a marketing campaign to get people to sign up for a gym membership.

"For me, the clock starts every morning when I get up at six o'clock," Jacobs said.

Jackie Sweet, who had also just finished a run, said her goal for the new year is to run a half marathon.

"I personally think that [setting goals is] something you should be trying to do continuously, all year," Sweet said.

"I set goals all the time, and break them all the time, but also try to accomplish them all the time."

