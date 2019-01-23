New year, new discoveries: 6 books for young readers who love adventure

While most of us have already broken our new year resolutions (cheap burritos can be a health food, right?), some new adventures can't be planned in advance.

They have to be discovered by accident, by curiosity and certainly by bravely walking forward when it might seem easier to stay put.

Here are some books for those of us who are excited to flip pages — to find out what's on the other side.

Mary Wears What She Wants, written and illustrated by Keith Negley

(Submitted by Angus P Byers)

It's based on the true story of social maverick Mary Edward Walker, a woman who refused to wear skirts or dresses.

Set in her childhood of the early 19th century, Mary shocks her community by deciding to only wear pants. Accused of wearing "boys' clothes" she retorts that she's wearing her clothes!

Illustrated in blue and pink duochrome, Keith Negley brings Mary into focus by drawing her in yellow, breaking the colour palette as she breaks gender norms. A fun and fierce read for your little fashion rebels.

The Neighbors, written and illustrated by Einat Tsarfati

(Submitted by Angus P Byers)

A young girl climbs the stairs of her seven-storey apartment building, describing the oddball families that live behind each door — from a retired explorer and his pet tiger, to a family of circus performers, she feels her family is dull in comparison.

After the lights go out, her family begins to be a touch more super-heroic than previously believed.

At the same time clean and clear, Tsarfati's illustrations are full of little details, like the art nouveau flourishes of the fourth-floor vampire's lamps.

A wonderful story about being curious about closed doors.

The Book in the Book in the Book, written by Julien Baer and Simon Bailey, illustrated by Simon Bailey

(Submitted by Angus P Byers)

While on vacation with his parents, Thomas goes exploring while the adults take a nap. Finding a book in the sand, he discovers it's a tale not unlike his own — except the boy in the book, also named Thomas, is skiing. When that Thomas's parents take a nap, he also finds a similar book.

Although each story is almost identical, the shrinking paper size of each book makes the convergent ending that much more tangible. Bailey's illustrations feel reminiscent of vintage luggage stickers, immersing you into each locale.

Love Z, written and illustrated by Jessie Sima

(Submitted by Angus P Byers)

Z the robot finds a message in a bottle that reads "Love, Beatrice." Z's family is unable to compute what this means, so Z sets off on a quest to find Beatrice and find out what love is, and if a robot can do it, too.

Jessie Sima sets her story in a soft and bright world, full of robot families, sea captain cats and wise bakers. The art's strong outlines and pastel colours are eye catching, and the story heartwarming — even for the robots in your life.

Hide and Seek, written and illustrated by Anthony Browne

(Submitted by Angus P Byers)

Siblings Poppy and Cy, mourning the disappearance of their dog, decide to cheer themselves up by playing hide and seek.

Well and hidden by the count of 10, Cy begins to worry that he has hidden too well, as Poppy is nowhere to be seen. Poppy's plight is exacerbated as hints of colour in the woods lead her further astray.

The details in Browne's watercolour illustrations are astounding. Every fallen leaf, every whorl in the bark of each tree is present, and as the children go deeper and deeper into the woods, the trees grow and loom larger. They capture the sense of being lost, and make a hairpin turn to warm and friendly when the children find each other, and their canine friend.

Chicken Talk, written by Patricia MacLachlan, illustrated by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

(Submitted by Angus P Byers)

A farming family and their 12 chickens, seven of them named Joyce, discover messages written in the dust of the farm. Turns out these chickens have some ideas on how their lives could be improved!

The hilarity of these sassy birds is perfectly rendered in Krosoczka's quick, cartoony style. A fun take on the term chicken scratch, this a perfect mid-afternoon story time book, and will have your kids clucking for joy.