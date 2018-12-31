Montreal ready to ring in 2019 with free concerts, fireworks

Organizers of Montreal's annual New Year's Eve celebrations in the Old Port are promising to say goodbye to 2018 with plenty of live music, dancing and fireworks.

The best part? It's free.

The Jacques-Cartier Pier will open at 7 p.m. Monday. The night will include performances by Quebec artists such as Hubert Lenoir, Roxane Bruneau, Afrikana Soul Sister and more.

After the 15-minute fireworks display and bridge light show at the stroke of midnight, DJ Magic Stan will be on stage until 2 a.m. so revellers can dance their way into 2019.

There will be a range of food trucks on site for those who have a late-night (or early morning) snack craving.

Montreal's Metro system will be open all night long, ensuring people get home safely. Normal fares apply.

Every year, this event and other activities throughout the city attracts thousands of people.

The city's public transit agency recommends buying tickets in advance to avoid waiting in long lines as the parties and bars let out.

Mild temperatures, freezing rain forecasted

Last year, Montreal rang in 2018 with chattering teeth as temperatures fell to the bone-numbing range with windchill values near – 40 C.

This year, Environment Canada is forecasting a milder night that will hover around – 2 C.

But that warmer weather may bring freezing rain and snow to the Montreal region, the agency says.