New tradition for the Habs? Tatar draped in fur-lined cape after win over Penguins

Tomáš Tatar was all smiles in the locker room after the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night.

Tatar, who managed to score two goals during the game, was also making quite the fashion statement.

"I don't really know. I guess it's from Harry Potter," he said, joking with reporters during the post-game scrum when they asked about the extravagant, fur-lined cape that swung from his shoulders like a lord from the Middle Ages.

The brown and grey cape is as thick as a blanket and hangs to the floor even with his skates on. It appears to be a new tradition for the Habs to drape the cape over the game's star player after a win.

"It's always fun to do stuff like this … when you win a game," said Tatar.

The Canadiens tweeted a photo and video of Tatar in the cape, holding a game puck as, just 11 seconds into the middle frame,Tatar scored his first official goal as a member of the Habs.

Forwards Tatar and Nick Suzuki were acquired last from the Vegas Golden Knights along with a draft pick in the deal for ex-captain Max Pacioretty.

Brendan Gallagher, alternate captain, told reporters it was actually captain Shea Weber who bought the cape.

"He was obviously expecting to win it a lot himself because it's huge," said Gallagher, who also scored a goal during the game.

"I don't know if the small guys on our team are going to put that thing on. A couple of us might be able to share it."

Weber is six foot four inches and weighs about 230 pounds.

It's fun to have something like this after a game, he added, because "we haven't had anything like that around here for awhile."

It's not from Harry Potter, he clarified, but instead from Game of Thrones — a fantasy television series based on a best-selling book series by George R.R. Martin.

"I don't actually watch that show, so I couldn't tell you," he added. "It's not something I'd wear out."

With files from Radio-Canada