New tradition for the Habs? Tatar draped in fur-lined cape after win over Penguins

Tomáš Tatar was all smiles in the locker room after the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night. He was also making quite the fashion statement.

Inspired by Game of Thrones, newly appointed captain Shea Weber bought the cape for the team

Tomáš Tatar scored two goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night. (Radio-Canada)

"I don't really know. I guess it's from Harry Potter," he said, joking with reporters during the post-game scrum when they asked about the extravagant, fur-lined cape that swung from his shoulders like a lord from the Middle Ages.

The brown and grey cape is as thick as a blanket and hangs to the floor even with his skates on. It appears to be a new tradition for the Habs to drape the cape over the game's star player after a win.

"It's always fun to do stuff like this … when you win a game," said Tatar.

The Canadiens tweeted a photo and video of Tatar in the cape, holding a game puck as, just 11 seconds into the middle frame,Tatar scored his first official goal as a member of the Habs.

"This one's a keeper," says one tweet by the team. 

"Tonight's first star," says another. 

Forwards Tatar and Nick Suzuki were acquired last from the Vegas Golden Knights along with a draft pick in the deal for ex-captain Max Pacioretty.

Brendan Gallagher, alternate captain, told reporters it was actually captain Shea Weber who bought the cape.

"He was obviously expecting to win it a lot himself because it's huge," said Gallagher, who also scored a goal during the game.

"I don't know if the small guys on our team are going to put that thing on. A couple of us might be able to share it."

Weber is six foot four inches and weighs about 230 pounds.

It's fun to have something like this after a game, he added, because "we haven't had anything like that around here for awhile."

It's not from Harry Potter, he clarified, but instead from Game of Thrones — a fantasy television series based on a best-selling book series by George R.R. Martin.

"I don't actually watch that show, so I couldn't tell you," he added. "It's not something I'd wear out."

With files from Radio-Canada

