Fresh new kicks for 155 students at Montreal high school has teens walking on air

Maya Majdoub, a Secondary 4 student at Montreal's James Lyng High School, says her fresh new kicks will get her off the sidelines in gym class.

"I love them. I get a lot of feet pain from my old shoes cause they're usually flat and since this one has a curve," she said.

"I feel a lot better with walking and stuff."

She is one of 155 students at Montreal's James Lyng High School who kicked off the week with a brand new pair of sneakers Monday morning.

It's all thanks to a shoe drive organized by a former intern at the school, located in the southwest neighbourhood of Saint-Henri.

Julian Grau-Brown said, after a successful drive last year, he decided to do it again as it helps so many students and their families.

"I remember when I was in high school. It was so important for me to start off the brand new year with a brand new pair of kicks," Grau-Brown said. "I know that's not affordable for everyone."

'I will probably participate in gym class more because these will definitely help with running,' says Maya Majdoub, a Secondary 4 student at James Lyng High School. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

He gave away 15 more pairs of shoes this year than last. While he is finishing up university now, he said he hopes to expand the shoe drive to more Montreal high schools in the future.

James Lyng High School's principal, Giovanni Iammarrone, said he was actually Grau-Brown's teacher back at Laurier Macdonald High School in Montreal's borough of Saint-Léonard.

He said he's not surprised to see Grau-Brown doing this now.

"Really, he's honestly such a great person," he said.

"As educators, all we can really hope for is that, when our kids leave the classroom, they make a positive impact on society and today we see it."

Secondary 5 student Guandique Richards Nichols said a lot of people in the world don't have shoes, and his new pair feels like a fresh start.

"Due to personal issues or issues at home and things, not everyone can afford it," he said. "So it's good to get free shoes."

