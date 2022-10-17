Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·New

Fresh new kicks for 155 students at Montreal high school has teens walking on air

Students at Montreal’s James Lyng High School were sliding into new footwear Monday morning thanks to an effort by a former intern at the school who organized a shoe drive for the second year in a row.

Student at Montreal’s James Lyng High School says 'it's good to get free shoes'

Kwabena Oduro, Isaac Olson · CBC News ·
Organizer Julian Grau-Brown, left, says there were 'more smiles this year. More love.' Secondary 5 student Guandique Richards Nichols, right, says it feels like a fresh start. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Maya Majdoub, a Secondary 4 student at Montreal's James Lyng High School, says her fresh new kicks will get her off the sidelines in gym class. 

"I love them. I get a lot of feet pain from my old shoes cause they're usually flat and since this one has a curve," she said. 

"I feel a lot better with walking and stuff."

She is one of 155 students at Montreal's James Lyng High School who kicked off the week with a brand new pair of sneakers Monday morning.

It's all thanks to a shoe drive organized by a former intern at the school, located in the southwest neighbourhood of Saint-Henri.

Julian Grau-Brown said, after a successful drive last year, he decided to do it again as it helps so many students and their families.

"I remember when I was in high school. It was so important for me to start off the brand new year with a brand new pair of kicks," Grau-Brown said. "I know that's not affordable for everyone."

'I will probably participate in gym class more because these will definitely help with running,' says Maya Majdoub, a Secondary 4 student at James Lyng High School. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

He gave away 15 more pairs of shoes this year than last. While he is finishing up university now, he said he hopes to expand the shoe drive to more Montreal high schools in the future. 

James Lyng High School's principal, Giovanni Iammarrone, said he was actually Grau-Brown's teacher back at Laurier Macdonald High School in Montreal's borough of Saint-Léonard. 

He said he's not surprised to see Grau-Brown doing this now.

"Really, he's honestly such a great person," he said.

"As educators, all we can really hope for is that, when our kids leave the classroom, they make a positive impact on society and today we see it."

Secondary 5 student Guandique Richards Nichols said a lot of people in the world don't have shoes, and his new pair feels like a fresh start.

"Due to personal issues or issues at home and things, not everyone can afford it," he said. "So it's good to get free shoes."

For more photos from Monday's shoe giveaway, scroll down:

Guandique Richards Nichols says not everybody can afford new shoes. He says the first thing he is going to do is post photos of his new shoes to social media. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)
Students at James Lyng High School got to peruse 155 pairs of free, brand new shoes on Monday. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)
Trinity Clayborn, Secondary 3, says her old shoes were all worn out from being outdoors in the mud and everything, so 'getting these for free is actually pretty cool.' (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)
All kinds of shoes were handed out to students from companies like Nike and Converse. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)
Morgan Despotovich-Larose, a Secondary 5 student, says he feels like 'a new human being just out of my shell' with his new shoes. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)
There were also Addidas, Filas, Vans and more for the students, stacked high on tables. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kwabena Oduro

Journalist

Kwabena Oduro is a video journalist with CBC Montreal since 2020.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now