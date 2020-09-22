Laval, Outaouais move to orange alert

More regions in Quebec will be facing stricter restrictions as new cases and hospitalizations rise in the province.

Quebec's Laval and Outaouais regions will be under "moderate alert", or the orange alert level, said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé in a news conference Tuesday. The Centre-Quebec region will also be moving from green alert to yellow alert, he said.

In Laval, several outbreaks have been reported, including an outbreak that infected 10 at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital, and an outbreak that infected 20 residents at a private senior's residence.

Other regions, including Montreal, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, are already under orange alert, the second-highest alert level under the province's colour-coded regional alert system.

Some of the new public health rules applicable for residents in the orange zones include: