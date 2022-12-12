New Quebec law would limit child labour

The Quebec government wants to limit the presence of children in the workforce and will table a bill as early as February to do so. The labour minister says he hopes the bill will be adopted by June, just in time for schoolchildren's 2023 summer break.

"There is much more fatigue, stress and anxiety among young people who work many hours per week," said Labour Minister Jean Boulet. "The risk of an accident is therefore higher."

The Opposition is onboard.

"Our goal is to have this piece of legislation and to have it adopted quickly," said Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy, who worked on the file.

"At the end of the day, it is about the health and safety of minors and the educational success of children. This is a high priority and we cannot procrastinate on this issue for long."

She said she was prompted to start asking questions at the National Assembly and pushing for child labour regulations in May, after Radio-Canada reported that an 11-year-old girl had been using a deep fryer at her job.

Boulet's announcement follows a report from Quebec's advisory committee on labour and workforce (CCTM).

Boulet said there are details left to refine before the bill will be ready for the National Assembly.

The CCTM, a grouping of unions and employer associations, unanimously recommended the minimum age for employment be set at 14 — with a few exceptions.

Children 13 and under would be allowed to work only in specific settings like babysitting, fruit-picking, family businesses and recreational activities.

The goal is to restrict children's presence in high-risk workplaces like sawmills and factories.

It also recommended that those between the ages of 14 and 16 be limited to a 17-hour workweek, including weekends, during the school year. This would not apply during summer vacation and spring break.

Boulet said the committee looked at legislation in other provinces and international conventions to crunch the numbers.

"This is a social issue," he said.

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet says the new rules would keep the province's youngest workers safe. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

More kids in the workforce

Facing a labour shortage, Quebec has seen younger and younger people entering the workforce. The rate of students who have jobs has nearly doubled in the province in the last two decades.

Unlike other provinces, Quebec does not set a minimum age to enter the workforce. Kids can start working as soon as they want to as long as they have a signed letter from their parents — though not every employer asks for one.

Though some kids are happy to get experience and some pocket money, politicians like Rizqy are concerned about their health and safety in the workplace. Rizqy says that their priority should be school.

"It must be well regulated. It's not a 12-year-old who will ask 'what are the limits?'" she said. "At 12, you don't even know your own limits. So it's really up to the state."

The number of workplace accidents jumped by 36 per cent among employees under 16 last year, according to the Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST.

Rizqy said that, along with the minimum-age requirement, limiting the amount of hours teens spend working is important to minimize their risk of dropping out of school. She said young people in outlying regions of Quebec were more likely to drop out when working more than 15 hours a week.

"These have important consequences on educational success," she said. "When kids work early and longer hours, there's an impact on their scholarly performance and perseverance."