Quebec unveils new isolation guidelines for those who caught COVID-19 in 5th wave

If you caught COVID in this latest, fifth wave and suspect you may be sick with it again, Quebec Public Health has some new advice for you.

Even if you have been in close contact with a positive case lately, public health says it's now considered unlikely that you have been reinfected at this time.

The new isolation guidelines apply to people who caught COVID after Dec. 20, 2021 and who are showing symptoms now or have been in contact with someone who has it.

The guidelines say these cases do not need to isolate unless they have a fever, in which case they should isolate until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

These instructions apply for three months after the initial infection since "the risk of reinfection with COVID-19 is low" within this period, the government says.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a new COVID-19 self-assessment tool Friday to help people determine whether they need to isolate based on their situation. Those who have been infected within the past three months don't need to use the tool, the government said.

Bonne nouvelle : les Québécois ont désormais accès à un outil d’autoévaluation en ligne pour savoir quand s’isoler en fonction de leur situation. <br>C’est un outil de plus pour permettre aux Québécois de gérer leur propre risque par rapport à la COVID. <a href="https://t.co/iMC7Wh03lm">https://t.co/iMC7Wh03lm</a> <a href="https://t.co/glAb66YoXI">pic.twitter.com/glAb66YoXI</a> —@cdube_sante

The site provides a recommendation on instructions to follow, depending on whether the person has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 or has been in contact with a positive case.

Dubé said the site is "one more tool to allow Quebecers to manage their own risk with respect to COVID."

At a Tuesday news conference where he announced sweeping reopening measures in the coming weeks, Premier François Legault said it will be up to each person to evaluate risk and decide what they are comfortable with.

"We're going to have to learn to live with the virus," Legault said.