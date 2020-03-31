Masks, health checks mandatory for travellers flying in and out of Montreal's Trudeau Airport

If you're flying in or out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in the next few weeks, it will be anything but business as usual: you will have to wear a mask, expect to get your temperature taken, and don't expect anyone to see you off at the security clearance gate or greet you upon your return.

In a news release issued Friday, Aéroports de Montréal listed the steps it is taking to try to keep travellers healthy and safe from the spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Here's what you should expect.

Arriving at the airport

You will only be allowed to enter the airport terminal through three entrances: those marked 4, 11 and 25.

Upon entering the terminal, travellers must stop at a health checkpoint, where they will have to wash their hands and answer questions about whether they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Only travellers and airport employees will be allowed to enter the terminal, with the exception of people accompanying a minor child or a person requiring special attention.

Wearing a face-covering will be mandatory for everyone who enters the terminal, because physical distancing is not always possible, the ADM said.

Passengers will also be able to book several services online, such as reserving a parking space, to minimize contact.

The airport already has self-service check-in kiosks and baggage drop-off kiosks, and new technologies will be used to increase the automation of other services to limit points of contact.

Inside the terminal

Some restaurants and shops remain open, but seating has been reduced in dining rooms to allow for physical distancing.

Areas where passengers are travelling will be cleaned 10 times per day, according to the ADM.

Disinfectant gel dispensers will also be scattered throughout the airport, and washroom sinks, soap dispensers and hand dryers will be automated to minimize contact.

Leaving the airport

Family or friends of travellers will not be allowed to greet passengers at the arrivals section inside the terminal.

All taxi drivers at the airport will have to wear a mask, clean their vehicle between each customer and wash their hands regularly.