New designs for Montreal's REM de l'Est address concerns, promoters say

Promoters of the proposed $10-billion light rail project for Montreal's east end are defending its design after a new report warns that the elevated concrete structure could "fracture" the urban landscape.

The second phase of the Réseau express métropolitain, known as the REM de l'Est, is being developed by CDPQ Infra, a subsidiary of Quebec's pension fund manager the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

It would include 23 stations along 32-kilometres of track stretching from downtown to the eastern neighbourhoods of Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montréal-Nord through a mix of underground tunnels and elevated tracks.

The new report, compiled by an expert advisory committee tasked with ensuring that the project is well integrated into its surroundings, cited concerns that the large concrete pillars used to support the elevated portions of the track could become a physical barrier bisecting the neighbourhoods along its route.

The committee concluded that to keep the area around the elevated track livable and accessible, the layout of René-Lévesque Boulevard would have to be "fundamentally revised."

In particular, the report expresses "strong worries" about the large gap that would be created on René-Lévesque between de Bleury and Saint-Urbain Streets, where trains would exit an underground tunnel onto the elevated track.

The committee also cited "extensive discussions" with representatives of CDPQ Infra about other concerns, such as the visual effect of the wire system used to power the trains, the height and opacity of sound barriers and the use of concrete, rather than steel.

The design of the REM de l'est includes a proposed 16-kilometre pedestrian promenade. An expert committee had raised concerns that the layout of René-Lévesque Boulevard would need to be "fundamentally revised" to keep it accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. (CDPQ Infra)

Pedestrian path & urban lookout in new designs

But Chantal Rouleau, Quebec's junior transport minister and minister responsible for the metropolis and the Montreal region believes the committee's report is favourable to the project overall, adding that many of the concerns have already been addressed by the promoter.

"It will be well integrated in the urban sector," she said.

Christian Ducharme, vice president of engineering at CDPQ Infra, says new designs unveiled Wednesday address "more than 80 per cent" of the concerns raised in the report.

They include a 16-kilometre pedestrian promenade along René-Lévesque Boulevard, Notre-Dame Street and Sherbrooke Street, as well as bike paths and green space.

New designs for the REM de l'Est include an 'urban lookout' where the proposed underground tunnel would become an elevated track along René-Lévesque Boulevard between de Bleury and Jeanne-Mance streets. (CDPQ Infra)

An "urban lookout" would also be created overlooking the tunnel entrance on René-Lévesque, to make the area accessible for pedestrians.

"We'll have pretty exceptional views towards the east of Montreal, on Jeanne-Mance street and to the north and south," said Ducharme.

He said the new designs also improve the look of the wire system, which will take the form of a series of arches above the track.

While Ducharme says some sound barriers as high as four metres will be necessary in areas where the elevated track is close to buildings, the upper portion will be built from reflective materials, rather than a solid concrete wall.

"What we suggest is to use materials like glass or plexiglass, to make it transparent and to have something that's less heavy in the [surrounding] environment," he said.

Critics have raised concerns about the look of the concrete pillars used to support the REM track on Montreal's West Island, seen under construction here in 2019. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Ducharme also argues that concrete — rather than using steel as the committee suggests — allows builders to create more "refined" and aesthetically-pleasing structures.

Dinu Bumbaru, policy director for Heritage Montreal, questions whether an elevated concrete structure can coexist at all with existing neighbourhoods.

"The infrastructure of the 60s should remain in the 60s, not in the 21st century," he said. "We have to do things differently…not just [create] a monster and pretend it's green because it's public transit," he said.

Bumbaru is calling for the project to be put on pause for a year, so the design can be more carefully thought out.

Unlike the catenary wire system used on the REM on Montreal's South Shore in Brossard, the wires on the REM de l'Est will be arranged into arches over the track, to address aesthetic concerns, according to CDPQ Infra. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Two options for route

Ducharme says two options remain on the table for a small section of the route through the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough: one running along Sherbrooke Street and connecting with the Honoré-Beaugrand metro station and the other staying further to the south, along de Souligny Avenue.

Lancelot Rodrigue, a master's candidate in geography at McGill who specializes in public transit, questions whether the REM will be useful to the most underserved areas of the northern and eastern parts of the island.

CDPQ Infra estimates that "nearly 40 per cent of the travel needs in the east end are for downtown and central Montréal" which is the route served by the project.

The promoter of the REM de l'Est, CDPQ Infra, says the design of different stations, such as the proposed Saint-Laurent station in Chinatown, will be adapted to fit their surroundings. (CDPQ Infra)

However, Rodrigue said changing commuter patterns and the impact of the pandemic may mean that fewer people will need to go downtown in the future.

"People are going, for example, to Saint Laurent which is not really served by transportation. So maybe having a link that's north of the blue line, going east to west and that's actually going through Montreal North all the way through…is probably the most important area in terms of equity that we need to serve," said Rodrigue.

The regional agency responsible for transit planning, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), raised its own red flags about the REM de l'Est's route in a report last month.

The ARTM said the project would "result in only a modest number of new public transit users" and would instead compete with existing public transit infrastructure, namely the green line of the metro and the Mascouche commuter train.