New books by two of Canada's most popular mystery writers hit the shelves

Two of Canada's most popular mystery writers have released new books.

Kingdom of the Blind

First and foremost Louise Penny's 14th novel, Kingdom of the Blind, came out a month or so ago. Her beloved character, Chief-Superintendent Gamache is back along with the residents of Three Pines.

In this novel, Gamache is named one of three executors of the last will & testament of Bertha Baumgartner. The problem? Gamache has never heard of Bertha Baumgartner. Things are never simple in Gamache's life and there is mystery surrounding the deceased and her reasons for choosing her executors.

Also part of the delightfully complicated plot are issues concerning Gamache's suspension from the Sûreté du Québec and more, much more.

The Goddess of Yantai

Ian Hamilton has come out with two novels. The first, The Goddess of Yantai, sees Ava Lee fighting the China Movie Syndicate and a blackmailer in an effort to help her lover, Chinese film star, Pang Fai.

Pang Fai is the star of the movie, Mao's Daughter, and the syndicate wants to censor it. At the same time, some licentious behavior from Pang Fai's past has re-surfaced; behavior that could end her career even if the syndicate doesn't. It falls to Ava Lee to find a clever solution to both problems.

Fans of Ian Hamilton know that in his earlier novels Ava Lee worked with Chow Tung, the man she referred to as Uncle. He was her mentor and confidante. Readers cared for Uncle as much as Ava did. He died in an earlier novel. Ava Lee and Hamilton's fans were deeply affected by his death.

Fate

In Fate, Hamilton tells the story of Chow Tung -- how he escaped to Hong Kong and became a Mountain Master, the head of a Triad gang. This is the first of several novels that will describe Uncle's rise to power.

Political scandals

From Russia to Israel to the U.S.A., these three books all delve into political scandals. (Submitted by Richard King)

We live in an age of political scandal. It's impossible to go 24 hours without new information making its way into the headlines

The Kingfisher Secret

In The Kingfisher Secret, an anonymous author tries to capitalize on events. In this novel, Grace Elliot, a journalist with the tabloid National Flash, uncovers a Russian plot to influence American elections. Elena Klimentová, a sexpionage agent, a Sparrow, is infiltrated into the life of Tony Craig, a bombastic businessman who has political ambitions. Her mission is to provide intelligence for her Russian handlers. The novel is set in Prague, Strasbourg, New York and Montreal. The problem with the story, a political roman à clef, is that the news cycle overtakes it.

Full Disclosure

For those who want a non-fiction dose of American political scandals, it is possible to go right to the source of one of them in Stormy Daniels's biography, Full Disclosure. Readers can jump straight to chapter three to get the lowdown on her short-lived assignation with President Donald Trump.

The book is more than a salacious exposé though. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, talks about her very difficult childhood with an absent father and a mother who hated her and how she found her place in the world.

Feisty is a word that barely begins to describe Stormy/Stephanie and for that reason the book is worth reading.

Bibi

Donald Trump is not the only politician marked by scandal. Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is also in trouble, accused of bribery and corruption. In, Bibi, Anshel Pfeffer covers not only the political career of Netanyahu but also the history of Zionism and Israel.

Pfeffer is a journalist with the liberal/left Israeli newspaper Haaretz and he has extensive Israeli and Palestinian sources. Additionally he has done excellent research on the historical elements of his book. It is an even-handed look at a very controversial part of the world.

