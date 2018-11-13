Eastern Quebec gets 3rd area code: 367

The days when you could dial seven numbers on your rotary phone to call your next door neighbour are long gone.

People in Eastern Quebec who have gotten used to punching in 418 before ordering pizza will have a new area code to memorize — 367.

With more phone numbers than there are households, the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has authorized the creation of new area codes throughout Canada.

Eastern Quebec, long served by the 418 area code, and more recently, by 581, was in need of more combinations.

The new 367 area code — which will go into effect on Nov. 24 — will create more than seven million numbers to choose from for people in the Gaspé, the North Shore, the Lower North Shore, Central Quebec and some northeastern municipalities.

Existing phone numbers will not be affected by the change and three-digit numbers, like 911 or 411, remain unchanged.

Other provinces — British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New-Brunswick — will also be getting new area codes in coming years.