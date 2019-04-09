What you need to know about the power outages in southern Quebec

Municipalities across southern Quebec are working to provide shelter and information to the quarter million customers who are without power for the second day in a row, after freezing rain hit the region Monday.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hydro-Québec was working to restore electricity to an estimated 235,815 customers, mostly in the Laval, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

The power failures have led to dozens of emergencies ranging from carbon monoxide poisoning, fires and traffic pileups especially in Laval, fire and police officials said Tuesday.

Officials are reminding people to keep their generator outdoors, a good distance from their home, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

People should also turn off the appliances that were on at the time of the outage, turn down thermostats and opt for flashlights instead of candles.

Officials recommend that all electronic equipment be disconnected, and to keep the refrigerator closed as long as possible to preserve food.

Various municipalities are mobilizing to help the people who are affected.

Laval

In Laval, authorities are going door-to-door to check that seniors and people in vulnerable positions are safe despite losing power.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers encouraged people to check on friends and relatives, and make sure that carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working properly.

"If you have family without electricity, make sure they're OK, especially if they're older people, try to get in contact with them," Demers said.

The city is providing community space for people to keep warm, eat and take a hot shower. The city also recommends warming up at a local library.

The two community centres are located at:

​​​Centre communautaire Accès (6500 Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard)

Centre communautaire de Lausanne (455 De Lausanne Street)

Rosemère

Most residents in Rosemère, a municipality on Laval's North Shore, are without power Tuesday, according to Mayor Eric Westram. Some haven't had electricity since 6 p.m. Monday.

"We got the firemen, the police force and the public works basically patrolling the city, to make sure everyone is secure," Westram said.

Firefighters are also checking on seniors to ensure everything's OK, he said.

The community centre, on Grande-Côte Road, is open to people who need to warm up or recharge their phones. Town Hall, at 100 Charbonneau Street, is also open to the public.

"We have no idea exactly when the power will come back," Westram said.

Repentigny

In Repentigny, officials have set up two places for residents to go and keep warm: the Jacques Dupuis Aquatic Centre at 130 Valmont Street, and Galeries Rive Nord at 100 Brien Boulevard.

Spokesperson Marlène Girard says the city is working on cleaning up the damage from the wind and freezing rain that caused the outages.

"Public workers are on hand to clean up the branches," Girard said.

Citizens who have branches on their land can put them on the street for collection, she said.

Saint-Eustache

Municipal buildings in Saint-Eustache have been opened to the public for people who need to warm up, eat or take a shower.

The locations are:

The Maison du citoyen (184 St-Eustache Street) is open for citizens wishing to warm up, coffee and muffins are offered.

The Complexe aquatique (230 Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard) is also open for citizens wishing to take a shower.

Saint-Eustache Town Hall (145 St-Eustache Street), the Guy-Bélisle Library (12 Grande-Côte Road) and the Town Planning Department (1 Place de la Gare) are closed for the day due to power outages.

Blainville

The community centre in Blainville, at 1000 Plan-Bouchard Road, is open for citizens who need to warm up.

Beverages, snacks and a microwave will be available, but officials ask that people opt to stay with friends or family members if they can.

Blainville City Hall is also open.

The recreation centre, the arena, Paul-Mercier Library and all schools are closed Tuesday.

To flag fallen tree branches to the city, citizens are asked to call public works at 450-434-5348.