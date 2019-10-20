What you need to know on election day

After weeks of campaigning, election day is finally here.

Millions of Quebecers will head to the polls today to cast their ballot at stations across the province in the federal election.

Here's everything you need to know about how, where and when you can vote today.

Where can I learn about the party platforms?

For voters who still haven't decided which party they feel deserves their vote, CBC has compiled information about where the main parties stand on the issues.

If you missed the English-language leaders' debate, you can watch the whole thing online here.

Find all the information you need to cast your vote at www.elections.ca (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Where is my polling station?

If you need to find out where to cast your ballot, Elections Canada offers an online service which will provide the address of the polling site for your district.

The easiest way is to type in your home postal code, then click the "Search" button.

Find your polling station here.

This service will also tell you the hours when your polling station is open. In Montreal, stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Am I registered to vote?

If you haven't registered to vote, or you aren't sure if you are registered, it's not too late.

To check if you are registered at your current address, use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service, or call 1-800-463-6868.

If you aren't registered, Elections Canada says voters can register or update their information at their assigned polling station on election day.

What kind of ID should I bring?

To vote in the federal election you have to prove your identity and address.

Acceptable pieces of photo ID include: a driver's licence, any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address.

You also have the option to show two pieces of non-government ID including: voter information card, bank statement, utility bill, student ID card, etc.

Federal party leaders Green Party leader Elizabeth May, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pose for a photograph before the Federal leaders debate, October 7, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Both pieces of ID must have your name and at least one must have your current address.

Find a full list of accepted ID here.

If you don't have ID, you can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address. A person can vouch for only one person (except in long-term care institutions).

Where to watch the election coverage

CBC will begin running election coverage on TV, radio and Facebook as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch our live elections special and join in the conversation on our Facebook page.

Get live election results from CBC's up-to-the-minute interactive on our website.

Tune in Tuesday morning for election recap, analysis and reaction on CBC's Daybreak at 88.5 FM from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. or listen online.

At 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, catch our Facebook live where reporters will be taking your questions and breaking down what the results mean for Quebecers.

Who has voted already?

An estimated 4.7 million electors voted in the advance polls held across the country over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Elections Canada.

That figure is 29 per cent higher than the number of votes cast in the advance polls in 2015.

And that total does not include ballots cast at on-campus polling stations or those cast outside the advance poll period at local Elections Canada returning offices.

An estimated 111,300 electors voted at stations on college and university campuses last week, versus the 70,000 who did so in 2015.