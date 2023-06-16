Voters in Montreal's NDG-Westmount riding to elect new MP in Monday's byelection

Voters in the federal riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount in Montreal are headed to the polls today to elect a new representative at the House of Commons.

The seat was left vacant after former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau retired from a political career spanning 14 years in March.

There are 10 candidates on the ballot in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount. In the running are Anna Gainey for the Liberals, Jonathan Pedneault for the Green Party, Jean-François Filion for the NDP, and Conservative Mathew Kaminski. The full list of candidates can be found here.

The polls will open at 9:30 a.m. and close 12 hours later at 9:30 p.m. Eligible voters can refer to their voter information card to find out where to vote or consult the Elections Canada website.

At the polls, voters must present a piece of ID showing their name and current address or a combination of two IDs where at least one shows their current address. The full list of accepted IDs can also be found on Elections Canada's website.

There are over 73,000 eligible voters in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount.

A Liberal MP represented the riding of Westmount-Ville-Marie ever since it was created in 1997. The red streak continued after the riding became Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount in 2015. (Elections Canada)

The riding of NDG–Westmount is a longtime Liberal stronghold. Before retiring, Garneau had held the seat since 2008 when the riding was known as Westmount–Ville-Marie. Its name and boundaries were changed in 2015.

Garneau won the riding with over 50 per cent of the vote in the last three general elections. Before him, another former Liberal cabinet minister, Lucienne Robillard, represented Westmount–Ville-Marie from 1997 until she resigned her seat in 2008.

NDG-Westmount is one of four federal ridings holding byelections on Monday. Voters in Ontario's Oxford riding and in two Manitoba ridings, including Winnipeg South Centre which was represented by the late Jim Carr, are also heading to the polls today.