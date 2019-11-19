Water main break, gas leak prompt evacuations and power outages in NDG

Some residents of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are having a particularly eventful morning after a water main break led to a gas leak that forced Hydro-Québec to cut power to thousands of customers in the area.

A spokesperson for the fire department says 30 to 50 people have been forced out of about 40 homes on Old Orchard Avenue due to the gas leak.

Nearly 9,000 Hydro customers in NDG, Côte Saint-Luc and Hampstead are without electricity as a result of that gas leak.

Madeleine King, who lives on Old Orchard, said she was woken up in the middle of the night by a police officer who notified them of the water main break.

She and her family went back to sleep, only to be woken up again early this morning due to the gas leak.

"You can smell it," she said of the gas.

"We had to quickly shut the pilot light off in the fire place, and everybody had to leave the house," she said.

Here’s some of the mess in NDG this morning. <a href="https://t.co/qTP3PH2iWe">pic.twitter.com/qTP3PH2iWe</a> —@katemckenna8

Standing outside on the street, King's son, Elliott Thompson, said he was puzzled by the scene in his neighbourhood.

"It's just weird to see a giant river going down my street," he said.

Marc-Olivier Le said he went to bed around 2 a.m. this morning. He didn't sleep for all that long.

"I … [heard] some knocks on the door and a fireman came in and said, 'You need to evacuate right now,'" he said.

Firefighters were out Tuesday morning on Old Orchard dealing with the water main break. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The exact location of both the water main break and gas leak are still unknown.

Crews from Énergir and firefighters are at the scene, but it is unclear when people will be allowed back into their homes.