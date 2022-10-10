Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Montreal police investigating suspicious death in NDG apartment

When they arrived, police found a 51-year-old man unresponsive with marks of violence on his body. His death was confirmed shortly after.

51-year-old man found with marks of violence on his body

CBC News ·
Police were called to an apartment building near the intersection of Montclair and Fielding Avenues early Monday morning. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning. 

They say they were called to a multi-unit apartment building near the intersection of Montclair and Fielding Avenues just after midnight. 

When they arrived, police found a 51-year-old man unresponsive with marks of violence on his body. His death was confirmed shortly after.

A security perimeter was set up as investigators work to determine what happened.

Police have yet to discover a motive in the death, and no arrests have been made.

with files from La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now