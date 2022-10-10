Montreal police investigating suspicious death in NDG apartment
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning.
They say they were called to a multi-unit apartment building near the intersection of Montclair and Fielding Avenues just after midnight.
When they arrived, police found a 51-year-old man unresponsive with marks of violence on his body. His death was confirmed shortly after.
A security perimeter was set up as investigators work to determine what happened.
Police have yet to discover a motive in the death, and no arrests have been made.
with files from La Presse Canadienne