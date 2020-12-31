NDG stabbing victim dismayed attacker once again on the loose

The victim of a random stabbing in NDG says she is angry and frustrated to learn that her attacker is at large again, for the second time in two months.

Mathew Roberge was out on parole after serving time for manslaughter when he attacked Smadar Brandes five years ago.

Brandes reached out to CBC after she said she was notified by the Correctional Service of Canada last night that they had issued a warrant for his arrest because he had failed to respect curfew at his halfway house, and was at large.

It is the second time Roberge has slipped away from the halfway house. In November, he was tracked down and arrested.

Corrections Canada confirms that this time, Roberge has been unlawfully at large since 7 p.m. Tuesday. Because of privacy rules, the federal agency could not confirm other details.

Brandes says she says she felt she had a responsibility to let people know he is on the loose.

Mathew Roberge stabbed Smadar Brandes on Monkland Avenue five years ago. (SPVM)

"I would like to see them take this seriously. He's a repeat offender," Brandes said. "The fact that I'm here to tell my story is almost a miracle."

Brandes was 27 and coming home from Concordia University at the Villa Maria Metro station, walking along Monkland Avenue, when Roberge blocked her path on the sidewalk and violently stabbed her in the neck.

"The force with which he stabbed me was such that the knife handle broke off and the blade remained lodged inside my neck," she said.

Brandes had to get surgery to have the knife blade removed.

She says she is worried and stressed now that she knows he is at large.

Roberge was sentenced to seven years in prison for the incident but served about four and a half. He was granted a conditional release to a halfway house in September.



Brandes says she wasn't surprised when she found out he had once again broken his conditions. She says she expected him to break parole since he had done so after his manslaughter conviction.

Brandes had asked the Parole Board of Canada to house Roberge a halfway house off the island of Montreal, but was told the board decided it was better for him to be in Montreal so he could have better access to rehabilitation resources.