Montreal real estate developer Tony Magi dead after NDG shooting
Tony Magi, in his 50s, had had several attempts on his life over the past decade
A man in his 50s is dead after he was found shot in the upper body in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district this morning.
Multiple sources have confirmed to Radio-Canada the dead man is Tony Magi, a businessman with known ties to the Montreal Mafia.
Police were called to a garage located at 6125 Saint-Jacques Street near Beaconsfield Avenue around 11:15 a.m.
Saint-Jacques is closed between Hingston Avenue and Grand Boulevard as police investigate.
This is not the first time an attempt has been made on Magi's life.
In 2008, his SUV was left riddled with bullets in a shooting.
In 2011, his vehicle was again shot at. His wife, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, was unharmed in that incident.
In 2013, a man with a gun was spotted near his NDG home.
