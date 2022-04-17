If you're looking to discover some of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce's hidden treasures, the NDG Community Council has the perfect scavenger hunt for you.

Between now and next weekend the council will be hosting a scavenger hunt to help residents learn more about the neighbourhood while also showcasing local businesses and community organizations.

"I think it's a great opportunity," said Crystal Charles, the owner of Honey Books on Côte Saint Luc Road.

"Doing things together, it builds more of a community and a shoulder to lean on."

The discount bookstore for children and teens had only been open since November of 2021, Charles said.

"My bookstore is very new and a lot of people have no idea that I'm here," she said.

There are 22 different tasks participants can take part in, like listing their favourite book at the neighborhood's bookstores, or sharing photos of their favourite businesses and store owners in the area.

They can also name hidden gems they want more people to know about, the best public art in the area or even volunteer at a local community organization like The Depot Community Food Centre.

The photos are being shared on Instagram and Facebook through the hashtag #tresorsNDG.

Sharon Sweeney is a community organizer with the NDG Community Council. (CBC/Valeria Cori-Manocchio)

"We thought it would be fun to start on a long weekend. People are home, people aren't travelling," said Sharon Sweeney, a community organizer with the NDG Community Council.

She wants to show some love to businesses in the area that have struggled since the pandemic.

"They've jumped through hoops the past two years, so we want to give something back and get people going into the stores," Sweeney said.

A few scavenger hunters could be spotted outside Encore Books on Sherbrooke Street West on Saturday afternoon.

Friends Nathan Castonguay and Nolan Bradley said the toy store and library were their favourite spots along the trail.

Friends Naathan Castonguay, left, and Nolan Bradley, right, could be spotted visiting Encore Books on Sherbrooke Street West on Saturday. Participants were encouraged to give flowers to their favourite merchants. (CBC News)

"My favourite is the library because I read bookies," Castonguay said.

Longtime resident Galia Venatuil says she's looking forward to participating sometime over Easter weekend.

"The plan is just to take our bicycles and have the opportunity to just explore NDG with the kids," she said. "The kids can pay attention to things they usually don't pay attention to."

Those who visit at least three stores on the map will be entered into a draw for a $20 gift card to one of the local businesses taking part.

Those looking to take part in the hunt can download and print its passport at the council's website, or can pick up a copy at their offices on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Street.

"You get to meet residents from NDG that are doing the scavenger hunt too, and it's a great way to get to know your community," Venatuil said.