Montreal councillor for Loyola asks constituents to help borough plan park improvements

Adrienne Winrow's five-year-old son enjoyed fresh, clean sand in Montreal's Loyola Park last summer, and Winrow couldn't have been happier.

"It was like going to the beach, compared to what we normally have in the other parks like William-Bowie Park or Trenholme Park where it hasn't been changed since I had my son," she said.

In those parks, she said, "the kids come home incredibly filthy."

As the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough explores different ways to develop local parks, Loyola district Coun. Christian Arseneault wants to hear from constituents like Winrow — residents who want to see new community gardens, dog runs, outdoor ping-pong tables and exercise equipment.

Arseneault began hosting what he calls "express meetings" at public spaces in the northwestern sector of his district last week, to meet residents and have them share their wish lists.

"We want to hear from everyday residents — people who are not necessarily involved in groups or sports associations — those who live closest to the park," he said. He's hosted four meetings so far and guesses they've attracted at least 50 people.

Coun. Christian Arseneault says Gilbert-Layton Park's chalet is underused, and he would like to see more activities there. He's reaching out to the community for ideas. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

Arseneault has been asking people about what would inspire them to spend more time in their local park.

"It's a pretty simple question, but we've never asked it before," he said, gazing out over Loyola Park, its playground, sports fields and splash pad still encased in snow and ice.

Once he hears everyone's design ideas, Arseneault said he will ask the borough to work what it can into development plans for several parks in the area, including Gilbert-Layton, William-Bowie and a couple of undeveloped, city-owned green spaces.

Loyola Park expansion?

As for Loyola Park, Arseneault said the borough is seriously studying the idea of tearing up half of Fielding Avenue and extending the park to the wide, tree-lined median.

The northwest end of Fielding Avenue is not very busy, so borough officials are contemplating digging up half the street to expand Loyola Park. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

The boulevard-style street isn't that busy, and if the north side of the street is widened, traffic wouldn't be restricted, he said.

But he wants to hear what residents would like to see in place of the roadway before pushing forward with the project, he said.

He plans to host a large-scale public meeting open to all Loyola residents at the old St. Ignatius School Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

New community centre

Encouraging residents to participate in park planning is something longtime NDG resident Christine Richardson can get behind.

Besides being a regular park user with her two young children, she sits on the Loyola Youth Centre's board.

That community organization, which hosts after-school and summer programming for some 700 kids and teens, now uses St. Ignatius School, but it needs a new, permanent home, she said.

A proposal for a new, full-service community centre has been up for discussion at the borough level for some time, and that's what the Loyola Youth Centre will be pushing for at Saturday's meeting.

"Our kids and our families are really looking forward to being able to speak directly to the politicians," said Richardson. "They're really looking forward to be heard."