Montreal police ask for help to locate NDG man

Michael Forestell is an NDG resident. (SPVM handout) Montreal police are asking for assistance to locate a 76-year-old man who lives in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Michael Forestell, 76, is known to frequent the local Jean-Coutu, Provigo and Super C.

Police say they fear for his safety as he suffers from dementia and lung problems.

He is 5'10 with white skin and white hair.

He was last seen at his home at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.