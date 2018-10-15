Man found dead in NDG apartment

A man was found dead in an apartment in NDG this morning in what Montreal police are calling the 22nd homicide of the year.

At 8:45 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller alerted authorities to bullet holes in an apartment door in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

Police responded to a multi-storey apartment building located at 4055 Décarie Boulevard, just north of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue.

An unconscious man was found on the floor with marks of violence on his body, said Picard. He has not yet been identified.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

The police department's major crimes unit is investigating.