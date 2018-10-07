NDG Karate Club celebrates 50 years of community and martial arts

The NDG Karate Club marked its 50th anniversary on Saturday, with students young and old showing off their martial arts skills.

When Michael Litwinczuk started the club in 1968 at the YMCA in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, he says he had no idea he was creating something that would still be kicking a half-century later.

"I'm overwhelmed with what I see today," said Litwinczuk, who was a guest of honour at the celebration.

"I'm really thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to visit."

He started the club when he was stationed in Montreal with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A self-defence instructor for recruits, he needed a way to keep training.

Michael Litwinczuk started the NDG Karate Club 50 years ago when he was stationed in Montreal with the RCMP. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC Montreal)

"Karate was relatively unknown, obscure at the time," he said, adding that he was often asked what exactly he was doing.

Then a sport without international rules and regulations, he built up the program at the YMCA as a way to give back to the community.

He says that, more often than not, those who tried the Yoshukai-style Karate liked it.

"What really struck me is the quality of the people, the character and integrity," he said.

Teaching a new generation

It takes years of rigourous training to reach black belt, something not every student attains. But along the way, Litwinczuk says, the students build character and discipline which they take with them beyond the dojo.

It's a sentiment echoed by Louise Provencher, a current instructor at the Karate club. A Renshi sixth-Dan black belt, she started her Karate path 40 years ago.

Training at the NDG Karate Club since 1989, she says the experience made her a better person.

"Yes it is about developing ourselves, physically and mentally, but for me it's really a lifetime personal development," she said, calling the club her second family.

"Yes it's nice to compete, nice to win a medal, but the competition is within," she said.

Louise Provencher says not to worry if she looks angry at the dojo — it's just her passion for the sport showing. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC Montreal)

Once a student, she is now a teacher to the young fighters. She watched Henry Tchibozo grow up — and he's now a black belt.

"It's the lifestyle. Good people [and] friends," said Tchibozo about why he keeps coming to the club.

Raissa Ortiz, who has been training for four years, says, "I like the friends I made, and learning to defend myself."

The young student says she wants to keep training for years to come.

While Litwinczuk may not have thought his club would have lasted this long when he started it, seeing how it has grown over the last five decades now makes him confident it isn't going anywhere.

"I think this is going to endure," he said.

"Unlike most team sports, this is a program that develops the individual character and allows them to be artistically expressive."

With files from Antoni Nerestant