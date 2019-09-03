NDG pedestrian, 84, dies after being hit by dump truck

An 84-year-old pedestrian has died in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce after being struck by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police say the collision happened around 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Terrebonne Street and Girouard Avenue. The truck was turning east on Terrebonne after driving north on Girouard when it struck the pedestrian.

The woman, who lived in a nearby building, was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the collision.

Brabant said the intersection will be closed to traffic through the afternoon rush hour while the investigation continues.

Simone Rivard was waiting for a bus when she saw the truck turn. A moment later, she saw the woman lying on the ground.

"The [driver] came out of the truck; he was very shaken and nervous," Rivard told CBC News. "He … got out of the truck, and he looked and he threw his hat on the ground."

She says police arrived quickly and took the driver away, then covered the woman's body.

Rivard said the woman and her family live near where the incident happened.

"They came and they saw and they were crying," she said.