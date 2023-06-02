How a community in Montreal came together to help this woman celebrate her birthday

Maria Claudia Grau Martinez stared at the words on her screen contemplating whether she should post her predicament anonymously on the Facebook group, Thrive NDG.

Eventually, she decided to go public and hit "post," with her name on display.

Her request was simple albeit embarrassing, she says. She needed help gathering materials and ingredients to bake herself a birthday cake to celebrate her 27th.

So far, 2023 has felt "really unbearable at times because I can't work and the money's tough," said Grau Martinez.

Originally from Colombia, she can't do much besides wait as her application for permanent residency gets processed.

Despite her financial situation, celebrating her birthday with cake is especially important for Grau Martinez. It's part of a promise her dad made to celebrate her birthday with a different cake each year.

It started when her mother, whom Grau Martinez described as her "rock," died a couple months before her 18th birthday, in 2014.

Maria Claudia Grau Martinez, centre, pictured with her parents and younger sister in 2014. She has not seen her family in Colombia since December, 2019. (Submitted by Maria Claudia Grau Martinez)

"My dad saw that I always had like shortcomings or weird things happening around my birthday," she said.

Before her mother's passing, her dad's job had uprooted the family several times, so Grau Martinez often celebrated her birthday in a new city.

After her mom died, Grau Martinez continued to move, this time, farther and farther away from Colombia as a way to cope with the loss, she says.

In 2019, an internship prompted her move from the United Kingdom to Montreal, where she eventually met her partner.

"It's the first time that I could have a home but then everything else that reminds me of home is not here," she said.

As the big day in late May loomed, Grau Martinez resigned herself to another birthday spent far away from family and friends old and new — since those she has met here have recently moved away.

"This was the first year that I've been like actually, mostly completely alone," she said.

The birthday cake seemed all the more important, and yet, unattainable. So, she started typing a Facebook post asking if anyone had any allergy-friendly ingredients or cake decorations to spare.

NDG Community comes to aid

Julie Labrecque runs a baking business out of her home in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, where she's lived for five years. She was browsing through Facebook when Grau Martinez's post caught her eye.

"It really hit me," she said. "I was in that situation once."

Just before moving to NDG, Labrecque had gone through a divorce and was living through a particularly lonely time in her life.

"For my kid especially, I was always trying to make his birthday special with cake," she said about her, then, five-year-old son.

Julie Labrecque, also known as The Sweetest Chef, donated a red velvet cake with vanilla buttercream, not pictured here, for Grau Martinez's birthday. (Submitted by Julie Labrecque)

Having some extra time on her hands, she offered to bake Grau Martinez a cake, adding herself to a chorus of community members commenting on the Facebook post.

"It made me feel so much gratitude for this community," said Labrecque.

Overall, there were 59 comments varying from birthday wishes, to donations to personal stories from other newcomers dealing with the immigration system.

"At the end of the day I think I felt like not as alone as I had felt two days before," says Grau Martinez.

That evening, she celebrated her birthday on her balcony with her partner and her partner's mother. She had gathered enough to make herself some chocolate cupcakes and enjoyed Labrecque's donated red velvet cake and another neighbour's leftover cake.

Birthdays aside, Grau Martinez, says she has a tendency not to make a lot of time for herself. That's why a treat is so special each time she marks another milestone year.

"Even if everything is going wrong, everything is bad, I still have my birthday and my cake and I'm just going to hold onto this little hope and that's going to drive me and give me energy for the rest of the year," she said.