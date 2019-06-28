Where should NDG build a protected bike path? This organization wants your input
Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists of NDG says more north-south paths needed for bike network
A survey organized by a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce community organization wants to find out where residents would like to see a protected bike path.
The short survey asks which NDG street the respondent thinks should have a bike path, why it should be there and where they live.
Jason Savard, a spokesperson for the Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists of NDG, said the survey was created several months ago to get the attention of elected officials.
"There's a lot more concern for the safety of cyclists," Savard said.
"We're here to protect the children who are trying to go to school."
The survey is being conducted while the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is planning traffic-calming measures near schools with a $1.3 million grant from the Transports Québec.
In a press release, borough Mayor Sue Montgomery said that the project will help families choose active transportation, like cycling, to get to school.
Savard says the most-requested bike path locations in NDG include Terrebonne Street and Sherbrooke Street, a major commercial artery in the borough.
There are also major gaps between different bike paths which need to be filled in, said Savard.
"We're missing some north-south links between Grand Boulevard and Girouard," he said.
"If we're not creating safer bike paths, we're not going to drive more people from their cars and onto bike paths."
With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini
