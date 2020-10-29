Police watchdog seeks witnesses at site of fatal police shooting in NDG

Quebec's police watchdog is seeking more information about a fatal police shooting in NDG late last month.

In an unusual move, the BEI has set up a command post at the corner of Côte Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue where Sheffield Matthews, a 41-year-old Black man, was shot dead by police shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 29.

"In this particular case, we're looking for eyewitnesses, people who might have been there when the events transpired whether it was during the police intervention or events prior to that," said BEI spokesperson Guy Lapointe.

According to the BEI, the shooting happened after officers responded to a 911 call about a man in distress. They found someone who was holding a knife and approaching their vehicle.

Police reported that officers remained in their vehicle until they noticed the man approaching the driver of another vehicle. They said the officers shot the man after he charged toward them with the knife still in hand.

The BEI did not specify how many officers opened fire.

