'It's a disappointment': St. Viateur Monkland Ave. location to close in March

The owner of St. Viateur Bagel's Monkland Avenue location says he's profoundly disappointed that the shop will be closing in March, after 18 years in business.

"We have accomplished a lot in this neighbourhood, in this community," said Nick Morena, owner of St. Viateur Monkland. "It's a disappointment; it's sadness."

The location's 18-year lease is up in March, and Morena says he was unable to negotiate a new one. He said part of the issue has to do with the landlord asking for too much money.

For now, Morena says he's looking for a new location — ideally in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

"NDG is in our sights; it's in our heart," Morena said.

The Monkland location was the embodiment of the neighbourhood, Morena said.

St. Viateur Bagel first opened in the 1950s in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

"Friendships have been made there," he said. "I think we're a nice fit to that area."

The shop's employees were told about the impending closure on Sunday. Many of the long-standing full-time employees have already been reassigned to other St. Viateur shops.

But, "for the most part, it's a bummer," Morena said.

The shop's owner said their landlord wanted too much to renew their lease. (Kristy Rich/CBC Montreal)

The location has about 20 full-time employees and 20 part-time.

Morena says the support his shop has received from the community has been strong.

"We gave and we got," he said. "I'm very thankful to our community and to our regulars. We have people that come every day, sometimes twice a day. It's touching."

March 11 is the last day the shop will be open for business.

Morena says a farewell party for employees and customers is being planned.