The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal held its annual spirit walk on Saturday, surpassing their fundraising goal of $60,000 before the walk had even finished.

The eighth edition of the annual spirit walk began at the gazebo in Montreal's Mount Royal Park, before the crowd began their walk up the mountain.

The funds will go toward a transitional housing project and a social pediatric clinic set to open in February, said Nakuset, the executive director of the shelter.

"When there's a cry for help it's always the community of Montreal that shows up first," Nakuset said just before the walk up the mountain began.

Nakuset is the executive director of The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal. She hopes the legal services being offered by the centre will help to keep Indigenous children out of youth protection. (CBC/Rowan Kennedy)

The Miyoskamin House will provide 23 units for Indigenous women and their children. The Saralikitaaq Social Pediatric Centre will be in the same building, and provide families access to health and social services.

It will be located in Little Burgundy at an old bath house by Oscar Peterson Park.

The new space will also provide support for families with children in youth protection, Nakuset said.

"We need a family lawyer because a lot of children get into youth protection, and it's really difficult to get them out," she said.

"A lot of times when a kid is taken to youth protection, it can take up to 10 to 13 years — if you're lucky — to get them back."

The rest of the funding for the project is coming from the city of Montreal and the province.

The funds raised through their annual spirit walk each spring usually go toward a healing retreat for women, but luckily the centre was able to secure that funding through other means, Nakuset said.

Ahonwakerane Stacey came from the Kahnawake to speak at the Mordecai Richler gazebo before the crowd began their walk.

Ahonwakerane Stacey says it was a privilege to be invited to speak at the event. (CBC/Rowan Kennedy )

"I was asked to give words of encouragement for all the people here today," he said, adding that it was a privilege to be invited to celebrate all the women coming together.

"It's to acknowledge all walks of life, and to encourage the good work [the natural world] does day in and day out," he said.

Pheroz Austin came with his son Rushad on Saturday, and often volunteers to support the centre.

Pheroz Austin and his son Rushad attended Saturday's spirit walk. (CBC/Rowan Kennedy )

"There are many calls to action. I think we as settlers, as immigrants to this country, people who live here and have a good deal of prosperity need to give me back somehow," he said.