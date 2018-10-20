Tribute being held to honour Quebec politician and feminist Lise Payette

A national tribute is being held today for Lise Payette, the celebrated journalist, feminist and former Parti Québécois minister, who died last month at 87.

The ceremony will take place at the Impérial theatre on Bleury Street in downtown Montreal Saturday at 3 p.m. It was organized by the provincial government.

The tribute is in place of a national funeral because Payette asked for there not to be any religious ceremony in honour of her death.

New Quebec Premier François Legault and several other dignitaries are expected to attend, as well as family members of Payette.

Members of the public have been invited to sign their condolences in a register at Montreal's city hall, starting this morning, before the ceremony.

Prominent Quebec journalist and politician Lise Payette died in early September at the age of 87. (Radio-Canada)

Payette was a prominent figure in Quebec politics and media throughout her adult life, beginning her career as a broadcaster for Radio-Canada. She first hosted a morning radio program called Place aux Femmes and later the popular evening talk show Appelez-moi Lise.

Payette joined the Parti Québécois and was elected in 1976 and appointed to René Lévesque's first cabinet. Payette was minister of consumer affairs, co-operatives and financial institutions. She was also the province's first minister responsible for the status of women.