Indigenous designers are bringing fresh perspectives to the ribbon skirt tradition

On the second annual National Ribbon Skirt Day, the skirts are increasingly being worn in offices, at events and as everyday wear.

The day was created to spread awareness and normalize Indigenized clothing after Isabella Kulak, who was 10 at the time, was shamed for wearing a ribbon skirt to a formal day at her Saskatchewan school in 2021.

With the support of her community and thousands of people across the country, National Ribbon Skirt Day was recognized in an act of Parliament in late 2022.

Traditionally, the skirts feature horizontal lines across ankle-length fabric. However, Indigenous designers are expanding the perception of what a ribbon skirt can look like.

Today, ribbon skirts are seen with appliqué, lace overlay and ribbons going in all directions, often accessorized with concho belts and beadwork.

Designer Karonienhawe Diabo has had her work shown at New York Fashion Week. She says it makes her proud to see more Indigenous women wearing ribbon skirts in recent years. (Submitted by Karonienhawe Diabo)

Karonienhawe Diabo is the designer behind She Holds the Sky Designs based in Kahnawà:ke, south of Montreal.

She remembers when it wasn't acceptable to wear ribbon skirts in public. But over the last 15 years, that's been changing.

"Now you see ribbon skirts on a daily basis," she said.

Models wearing She Holds the Sky pieces at New York Fashion Week. (Submitted by Karonienhawe Diabo)

Diabo incorporates ribbon patterns not only on skirts but on pants, vests, shirts, scarves and jackets.

"There are so many artists that have inspired the ribbon skirt look," Diabo said. Her designs brought her to runways including New York Fashion Week last year, something she once thought she could only dream about.

But as Diabo breaks down walls, she is careful not to disrespect the cultural elements in her modern designs. When she is unsure, she reaches out to family and friends for outside perspectives. She says she wants to maintain a balance between cultural history and everyday fashion.

Growing up in Ontario, outside of her community of Kahnawà:ke, Diabo didn't feel Indigenous people were acknowledged. She says it's beautiful to now see so many non-Indigenous people supporting National Ribbon Skirt Day.

"It has catapulted different designers into different designs. There is so much more work involved but it's so nice to see people remaining true to themselves and their culture," Diabo said.

A touch of personalized chic

Jamie Metallic likes to Indigenize her everyday look with beadwork, ribbon skirts and concho belts. She says it's an invitation for people to start conversations about Indigenous artists and fashion.

Metallic, who lives in Ottawa, makes accessories that complement the ribbon skirt. She likes to put a spin on traditional pieces by using beads and fur.

Metallic has found a demand for her concho belts in particular, and she finds making them is a calming experience. She has been invited to many communities to host workshops and pass on her knowledge.

Jamie Metallic, second from left, is seen with workshop attendees. (Submitted by Jamie Metallic)

"The more people are involved in your creativity — it starts to evolve and it creates its own story," Metallic said.

Metallic wants young women to incorporate Indigenous elements into their everyday outfits to promote their cultural pride.

"We're here and we're not going anywhere," she said.