Indigenous women in Montreal proudly celebrate National Ribbon Skirt Day

A bright blue skirt with printed loons in an Indigenous style with red, yellow, black and white stripes running parallel to the hem — that's the ribbon skirt Vicki MacDonald decided to wear for Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday.

"People just come in and tell us just how beautiful we look in them, which is very nice because it's nice to hear positive instead of negative all the time," she said about her day working at Resilience Montreal as an intervention worker.

It's a non-profit day shelter situated on the corner of Atwater Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street that offers food, a place to sleep, clean clothes and more. The day shelter was created by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal in 2019 to support the homeless population in the Cabot Square area.

National Ribbon Skirt Day was inspired by Isabella Kulak, originally from Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, who was mocked for wearing her ribbon skirt to school more than two years ago.

The ribbon skirt is a traditional piece of clothing across many First Nations. The garment represents strength, diversity and strength for First Nations women. The detailed work that goes into making it is considered sacred.

They are traditionally worn during ceremonies and special events by First Nations women. But they can be worn for everyday use.

In December 2020, Isabella chose to wear a ribbon skirt to a formal event at her school. A teaching assistant at her school told Isabella it wasn't appropriate and that she should have worn a store-bought outfit similar to other students.

Isabella Kulak sits among some of the ribbon skirts donated to her from people across Canada. (Travis Pelly/Facebook)

The story caught national attention and a bill was passed at the federal level recognizing the traditional clothing. Bill S-219 received royal assent and passed in Parliament in December.

And people like MacDonald weren't shy to wear one to work.

"It's good to see some light being shed," she said.

MacDonald said her ribbon skirt was a gift from her mother. She said she is part of the loon clan, hence the loon print. The red, yellow, black and white stripes represent the medicine wheel, she said.

Maggie Chittspattio also works at the day shelter and she wore a ribbon skirt to work too.

"The generation behind me has a voice," he said.

Vicki MacDonald says she is part of the loon clan, hence the loon print. The red, yellow, black and white colours represent the medicine wheel, she says. (CBC)

When she was young, she was taught to keep quiet — something that was passed down by her mother who was in a residential school, she explained.

"I am a second generation," said Chittspattio. "I am learning a lot about our ways as Indigenous people."

She said she is proud of Kulak for making this day happen.

"If she can make it happen, a lot of Indigenous people can make things happen," said Chittspattio.

Michelle O'Soup, also an intervention worker at Resilience Montreal, said Kulak is a "brave little girl who stood up for our Indigenous culture, our traditions."

She said "that's a beautiful thing" and she's proud that Canada now has National Ribbon Skirt Day. She said at the shelter, everyone responded really well to the skirt.

O'Soup said she wears a ribbon skirt to ceremonies and events, like a graduation day.

Wearing the skirt on the newly minted national day of recognition is a "proud feeling," she said.