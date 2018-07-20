Shuttle service offers Montrealers without a car access to Quebec's national parks

This summer's heat can make getting out of the city for a day trip all the more appealing, but for some Montrealers without a car, that can be a challenge.

A Montreal company that offers shuttles to and from Quebec's national parks, is trying to fix that — and it just added a new line.

Every Saturday until Oct. 13, a bus will take passengers to Yamaska National Park, near Granby.

That line is free, apart from the park entry fee of $8.60 for adults.

"It's a good way to help people who don't know how to get out of the city," said Catherine Lefebvre, co-owner of the shuttle service, called Navette Nature. "We give access to nature."

The service uses school buses and has three main destinations: Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Orford and Mauricie.

Other destinations include the Oka, Saint-Bruno and de Plaisance national parks, as well as the Gault nature reserve.

These trips cost around $50 for a round trip.