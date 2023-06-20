How to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Montreal

All across Canada, National Indigenous Peoples Day is being celebrated this Wednesday, the day of the summer solstice. The day recognizes and celebrates the cultures and achievements of Indigenous people in Canada — and will be marked by music, workshops and dancing across Montreal.

Here's what you need to know about how to take part in the festivities.

Montreal

The celebrations in Montreal kick off on Tuesday with an evening of storytelling by Huron-Wendat puppeteer Jocelyn Sioui at Quebec's Grande Bibliothèque in the city's downtown core. The festivities continue Wednesday around the Old Port's clock tower with a traditional fire, traditional dance and a tobacco ceremony with Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) elders. Innu singer songwriter Shauit and the Buffalo Hat Singers will also be performing.

Marking the event on the summer solstice makes the celebration especially meaningful, according to André Dudemaine, administrator at Land InSights — an organization that promotes the art and cultures of Indigenous peoples around the Montreal area. The sun plays a major part of many stories and beliefs, he said.

To the beat of drums and by the warmth of traditional bonfires, people gathered in Old Montreal to celebrate in 2022. (Sarah Laou/Radio-Canada)

"This is obviously an astronomic moment, very important in every culture in the North or in the South," while the bonfire is symbolic, a "message of universal harmony and respect to the natural process and Mother Earth," said Dudemaine.

"Montreal is an Indigenous land and people living with us have to know who they are because if you live in a place, you have to connect to the spirit of the place. This is a way to develop a friendship and understanding between all the peoples under the oldest tradition of the land."

On the city's south shore, in Kahnawà:ke, the celebrations are taking place at the Kahnawake Sports Complex. A community picnic for all ages, the event features murals, free treats and loads of sport options. There will be skateboarding, archery, soccer and lacrosse throughout the day.

This year, there will be musical performances in the Old Port area by the clock tower. (Image taken from Présence autochtone de Montréal)

Elsewhere in Montreal, in the borough of Verdun at Arthur-Therrien Park, you can catch a musical performance by the likes of Moe Clark & Band, Nina & Sierra Segalowitz and Backwater Township.

Kids can take part in a scavenger hunt, board games and traditional dancing. The event is organized by Native Montreal.

In Cabot Square, you can also catch Shauit and the Buffalo Hats Singers. Inuk singer Beatrice Deer will also take the stage. The event is organized by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and POP Montreal.

Huron-Wendat puppeteer Jocelyn Sioui, seen here in an outdoor performance, will be putting on a show Tuesday evening at Quebec's Grande Bibliothèque in Montreal. (Mathias Marchal/Radio-Canada)

Quebec City

In the provincial capital of Quebec City, the festivities are bringing together a wide array of Indigenous people from around the region to take part in the KWE! festival and share their pride.

At Place D'Youville, you can catch a concert with artists from different Nations such as Dan L'Initié, Sakay Ottawa, Violent Ground and Maten. There will also be throat singing and a song by Serge Fiori adapted into 11 Indigenous languages.

Melanie Vincent, general manager of the festival, said the event is more than a public celebration, it's a dedicated space for uniting people of different Indigenous stripes.

"Our main goal is to gather the 11 Indigenous nations in Quebec to share their culture, their traditions, their knowledge with the general public, for them to learn about Indigenous peoples in Quebec, create better lives together and get to know each other better," said Vincent.

In the provincial capital of Quebec City, Kwefest is bringing together people from 11 different First Nations in a celebration of music, knowledge sharing and learning. (Taken from Kwefest)

The multi day event offers plenty to do including education conferences on the environment, Indigenous languages, knowledge sharing, musical performances and dancing workshops, but there is also no shortage of fun for children with activities.

Kids can learn from members of the Anishinaabe Nation how to make objects from leather and cedar.

The events run from Wednesday to Sunday evening.

Not to be outdone, Quebec City will also play host to Manu Menuatetau, or "let's celebrate together, "an event that includes poetry, music and traditional foods. The event is organized by the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Québec.

