Montrealers, here's how you can celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

It is the summer solstice — the day the sun reaches the highest position in the sky, in the northern hemisphere — and it's also the 25th edition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In and around Montreal, expect lots of singing and dancing as Indigenous people celebrate their identities.

"The cultural pride just shines. People are in such a good place. They are so happy," said Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal.

In partnership with the shelter, POP Montreal is putting on a free outdoor concert at Cabot Square in downtown Montreal from 3 to 7 p.m.

Nakuset said it's a chance for people who are experiencing homelessness and rarely get a chance to attend concerts to relax and enjoy themselves for a day.

"It's a day to celebrate because, man, we don't get many days to celebrate as Indigenous communities," she said. "A lot of the times, going to work and seeing the multiple systemic issues our people face and the difficulties they go through — it's heavy."

"But June 21 is not going to feel that way."

Kris Derksen, a two-spirit Cree cellist from northern Alberta, will perform at Cabot Square Tuesday, along with a host of other Indigenous singers, dancers and drummers. (Submitted by Red Works Photography)

The concert will feature performances from artists such as Juno award-winner Elisapie, the pow-wow drum group Buffalo Hat Singers, the two-spirit Cree cellist from Alberta, Cris Derksen, and Scott Sinquah, a world champion hoop dancer and fancy dancer from Arizona.

In the event of bad weather, the outdoor concert will be moved from Cabot Square to St Jax Church, on Sainte-Catherine Street between Bishop and Mackay streets.

In Kahnawake, the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on Montreal's South Shore, people will be celebrating with a block party at 1 p.m. at the local sports complex.

In addition to song and dance, there will be activities including soccer, yoga, archery and baseball, as well as local vendors selling their wares.

"It's important to showcase what we offer to celebrate our people, and I find it's our duty to showcase what we have," said Jordan Diabo, the tours and events co-ordinator for Kahnawake Tourism.

The annual celebration began in Canada in 1997. At the 2013 celebrations, Sonny Diabo of Kahnawake performed this smoke dance in Old Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

'An opportunity to have a conversation'

Native Montreal, a friendship and urban Indigenous centre, will be holding its celebrations at Arthur-Therrien Park in the city's Verdun borough from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women's Shelter, said National Indigenous Peoples Day is about cultural pride and showcasing the different Indigenous cultures that are represented in and around Montreal. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

There, you can also expect musical performances and games for children.

If the weather co-operates, Nakuset said, she believes people from all backgrounds will be drawn to the music and vibes from the various outdoor celebrations in and around and the city.

Most people know little about Indigenous culture and have very narrow views of it, she said, so Tuesday's celebrations are an opportunity to discover the talented people who help shape that culture.

"It's an opportunity to have a conversation," she said. "You need to show the strength, talent and sort of shift their point of view of what they think Indigenous people are."